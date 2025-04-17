Optimism in Emerging Markets Amid Trade Talk Developments

Emerging market currencies and stocks climbed on Thursday, buoyed by optimism surrounding trade negotiations with the White House and anticipation of Turkey's central bank policy decision. The MSCI emerging markets index rose 0.8%, while a currencies gauge increased by 0.2% during a holiday-shortened week.

Investors were hopeful of constructive outcomes from the U.S. tariff discussions after President Trump temporarily halted significant tariffs. Asian markets responded positively with substantial gains in Hong Kong, South Korea, and India. However, concerns persist due to unresolved trade issues with China, maintaining tariffs on Beijing.

The Turkish lira remained steady ahead of the central bank's rate decision, vital for currency and inflation stabilization. Meanwhile, economic developments are underway in Southeast Asia, India, and Ukraine as they engage in trade deals and address regional fiscal dynamics.

