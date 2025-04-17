Supreme Court Extends Deadline for Government and ECI Response on Election Rule Amendments

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the deadline for the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to respond to petitions that challenge amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961. These amendments, critiqued for restricting access to election-related records, particularly electronic documents, are set to limit public inspection rights.

During the hearing, additional time was sought by both the Centre and the ECI, a request that the court granted, scheduling the case for July. The controversy was sparked by a lawsuit filed by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj, alongside others, who question the new restrictions.

The petitioners are demanding the ECI to disclose documents concerning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with a focus on Delhi constituencies. The amendments, informed by the poll panel's recommendations, notably altered Rule 93, curtailing public access to significant electoral records and raising concerns over the infringement of fundamental right to information.

