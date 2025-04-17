Madhya Pradesh Takes Flight in Vulture Conservation Efforts

The Madhya Pradesh Forest Department marked a significant milestone in wildlife conservation with the release of six vultures from the Vulture Conservation Breeding Center in Kerwa, Bhopal. The release occurred in the forests surrounding Halali Dam, with the goal of reintroducing these endangered species into their natural habitats.

The vultures, which include two white-backed and four long-billed types, have been fitted with GPS trackers to aid in monitoring their movements and ensuring their safety. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed that this initiative signifies a new direction in the conservation efforts for these crucial ecosystem players.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Shubranjan Sen highlighted the use of solar-powered GPS-GSM trackers for tracking the birds' habitat utilization. An appeal has been made to local residents to support the initiative by reporting any injuries to the vultures, with informational pamphlets distributed to boost awareness.

