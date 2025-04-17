Supreme Court Halts Key Provisions of Waqf Amendment Act 2025

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has decided to temporarily suspend certain provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, including the move to allow non-Muslims in the Central Waqf Council and Waqf Boards. The Centre, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, assured the apex court that these provisions would remain inactive for now.

During the court proceedings, the Solicitor General assured that no new appointments to the Waqf Council or Boards would take place. The court has provided the Centre with a week to respond to a series of petitions contesting the Act's constitutional legitimacy. The plaintiffs will have the opportunity to counter within five days after.

Adding to the complexity of the issue, Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna had underscored apprehensions about the law's implications, particularly its possible impact on historical properties. Acknowledging the potential for rights infringement and historical revision, the court echoed the necessity of preserving the status quo until further evaluations. The matter will proceed with hearings on directives and interim measures in early May.

(With inputs from agencies.)