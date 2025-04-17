Left Menu

RSS Chief Unveils 'The Hindu Manifesto': A Vision for Civilizational Renaissance

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat will launch 'The Hindu Manifesto' by Swami Vigyananand, aiming for a societal transformation rooted in ancient Hindu texts. The manifesto promotes prosperity, justice, and respect through eight guiding Sutras, advocating governance inspired by Dharma and responsible democracy for a harmonious society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:34 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief, Mohan Bhagwat, is set to launch 'The Hindu Manifesto', a book authored by Swami Vigyananand, a prominent figure in the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP). The release will take place on April 26 at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi.

'The Hindu Manifesto' presents a visionary framework for modern societal governance, integrating ancient Hindu wisdom from texts like the Vedas and Ramayana. The book outlines eight Sutras, or guiding principles, focusing on prosperity, national security, education, democracy, women's respect, social harmony, nature's sacredness, and heritage respect.

By advocating for a Dharma-centered governance model, the manifesto seeks to redefine social structures and bolster national strength. Swami Vigyananand, an IIT alumnus and a key figure in global Hindu forums, blends tradition with modern insights to align society with enduring values and propel Bharat's rise in the world order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

