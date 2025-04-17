European Markets Tread Cautiously Amid U.S. Trade Woes and ECB Rate Adjustments

European markets ended slightly lower on Thursday following the European Central Bank's seventh rate cut in a year, as the institution aimed to boost confidence in a strained economy. Investors remained cautious, digesting the impact of unpredictable U.S. trade policies on corporate earnings.

The STOXX 600 index dropped 0.1%, although it reported a weekly rise of over 4% in a shortened week. Concerns over tariffs led analysts to reduce their expectations for European corporate profitability, evoking market volatility comparable to the initial phase of COVID-19.

Despite the downward trend, energy stocks surged by 1.6% thanks to increased crude oil prices, with Siemens Energy's stocks spiking by 10.5%. The firm upgraded its fiscal outlook, while Rentokil Initial reported a 2% organic revenue growth for the first quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)