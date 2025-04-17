Supreme Court Observations Offer Hope in Waqf Amendment Dispute

In a significant development on Thursday, Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq voiced approval of the Supreme Court's observations concerning petitions challenging the Waqf Amendment Act. Speaking to ANI, Barq acknowledged that the court had not addressed all demands put forth by the petitions but expressed satisfaction with its order as a preliminary relief. He affirmed intentions to pursue further court hearings to seek full resolution.

Barq, during his statement, highlighted the necessity of approaching the judiciary after perceived inaction in Parliament. His petition challenges the amendments on grounds of violating fundamental rights, notably through changes such as the removal of 'Waqf by user' and the induction of non-Muslim members into Waqf councils. The Supreme Court's intervention comes as a three-judge bench deliberated various concerns, including potential infringement on constitutional Articles 14, 15, 21, and 25.

The Centre, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, assured the court that contentious provisions of the Waqf Amendment Act, notably those de-notifying Waqf properties and involving non-Muslim council members, would not be enacted prior to the next hearing. The court has granted the Centre a week's time to file its response, with petitioners given five days thereafter for a rejoinder. As the matter proceeds for further directions, Barq and his supporters remain hopeful for justice through the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)