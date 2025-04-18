Power Struggle: Puerto Rico's Ongoing Energy Crisis

On Thursday, Puerto Rico grappled with a massive blackout leaving nearly half of the island without electricity, including essential facilities such as hospitals, airports, and prisons. Luma Energy, the provider responsible for the commonwealth's electricity, reported that 56.3% of customers had power back by the afternoon.

The island's electric grid has been unstable since two catastrophic hurricanes struck in 2017, resulting in mass devastation. Recent blackouts, including a major incident on New Year's Eve linked to an underground line failure, highlight ongoing vulnerabilities.

Luma Energy, which took charge in 2021, identified multiple factors, including a failed protection system and vegetation on transmission lines, as causes in its preliminary investigation. Restoration teams are working around the clock, aiming to reinstate service to 90% of customers within 48 hours.

