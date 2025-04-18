Left Menu

Puerto Rico in Power Crisis: Island-Wide Blackout Sparks Outrage

An island-wide blackout affected 1.4 million Puerto Rican customers, causing water shortages and business closures. Residents criticize power companies and demand government intervention. The incident highlights ongoing infrastructure issues since Hurricane Maria in 2017, as authorities struggle to stabilize the energy grid with reliable solutions.

Puerto Rico was plunged into darkness this week when an island-wide blackout left 1.4 million customers without power, and over 400,000 without water. The incident is the second massive power failure on the island since the start of the year, reigniting public frustration with the energy system.

The blackout occurred when a transmission line failed Wednesday afternoon, causing generating plants across the island to shut down. As a result, businesses ground to a halt, hospitals and the airport relied on generators, and residents took to social media to express their anger at the government's handling of the grid.

Officials are investigating potential causes, including equipment failure and inadequate maintenance, amid calls to cancel contracts with the companies managing the power grid. The crisis underscores long-standing issues with Puerto Rico's energy infrastructure, which has struggled to recover from Hurricane Maria in 2017.

