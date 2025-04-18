Left Menu

LVMH CEO Calls for Resolution on U.S.-Europe Trade Tensions

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault urges European governments to negotiate with the U.S. on tariffs imposed by President Trump, warning that failing to do so could harm LVMH and other companies. Arnault suggests moving production to the U.S. and blames Brussels for potential trade issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 02:09 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 02:09 IST
LVMH CEO Calls for Resolution on U.S.-Europe Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault has called on European leaders to de-escalate trade tensions with the United States over tariffs imposed under President Donald Trump. Speaking at the company's annual shareholder meeting, he emphasized the need for effective negotiations and warned of potential consequences if Europe fails to act decisively.

Arnault highlighted the impact of U.S. tariffs on European luxury goods, including possible charges of 20% on fashion and leather items and 31% on Swiss watches. Although Trump recently paused some tariffs, Arnault pointed to investor concerns that have led to significant drops in LVMH's market value.

To mitigate tariff impacts, Arnault suggested an increase in U.S. production, citing other companies considering similar shifts. However, with limited capacity in the U.S., relying on "made in France" products could pose challenges. Additionally, LVMH shareholders approved Arnault to remain CEO until age 85, alongside news of Jonathan Anderson's transition to Dior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025