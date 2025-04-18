China's Market Holds Steady Amid Trade War Hopes

On Friday, Chinese stocks faced minor declines, signaling a potentially flat week as the market paused amid optimism around U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on a possible resolution to the trade war with China.

The blue-chip CSI300 and Shanghai Composite indexes both fell by 0.4%, with the former poised to close the week slightly higher. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's markets were shut for local holidays, but the Hang Seng Index showed a notable rise of 2.3% over the shortened week.

Despite downward trends in consumer staples, financial shares offered some respite by gaining 0.4%. The BSE 50 Index, representing Beijing-listed startups, emerged with a 1.5% increase. Nvidia CEO, Jensen Huang also highlighted the significance of the Chinese market, even as U.S. sales restrictions on AI chips loom.

