China's Market Holds Steady Amid Trade War Hopes
China's stock markets experienced a slight dip with a projected flat week overall, as the global market anticipates a resolution to the China-U.S. trade dispute. Despite declines in consumer staples, the market saw gains in the Hang Seng Index and BSE 50 Index, with cautious optimism continuing.
On Friday, Chinese stocks faced minor declines, signaling a potentially flat week as the market paused amid optimism around U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on a possible resolution to the trade war with China.
The blue-chip CSI300 and Shanghai Composite indexes both fell by 0.4%, with the former poised to close the week slightly higher. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's markets were shut for local holidays, but the Hang Seng Index showed a notable rise of 2.3% over the shortened week.
Despite downward trends in consumer staples, financial shares offered some respite by gaining 0.4%. The BSE 50 Index, representing Beijing-listed startups, emerged with a 1.5% increase. Nvidia CEO, Jensen Huang also highlighted the significance of the Chinese market, even as U.S. sales restrictions on AI chips loom.
