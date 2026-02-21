President Donald Trump has been steering the United States towards potential conflict with Iran, despite calls from his aides to prioritize voter economic concerns ahead of midterm elections. This military emphasis highlights potential political risks for Trump's administration.

The president has significantly increased military presence in the Middle East, hinting at possible airstrikes on Iran, without clear communication on his reasoning. Despite his administration's focus on foreign policy, public opinion polls suggest that voter's economic anxieties remain paramount.

As election campaigns ramp up, advisors stress Trump's need to zero in on the economy. However, Trump's foreign policy accomplishments are touted by aides as beneficial to the U.S. Nonetheless, any military action against Iran could test the patience of Trump's base, traditionally skeptical of prolonged overseas engagements.