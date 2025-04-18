Left Menu

Trump's Feud with Fed Raises Questions on Independence

Donald Trump has intensified his criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, while a Supreme Court case may give the president more power to fire him. The tussle comes amid economic disruption, bringing focus on the Fed's independence, historically valued for pragmatic decision-making unaffected by political influences.

In a renewed offensive, Donald Trump has intensified his criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, coinciding with a Supreme Court case that could increase presidential powers over agency heads. Trump's remarks have stirred concerns over the Fed's independence, vital for maintaining economic stability, especially amid ongoing market turmoil.

The Fed's ability to control short-term interest rates has long allowed it to effectively manage inflation and economic fluctuations, free from political pressures. Historically, the independence has been validated, notably during the inflationary crisis of the 1970s and '80s, where decisive, sometimes unpopular, actions curbed rampant inflation, steering the economy back on track.

Legal opinions remain divided on the extent of the president's power to dismiss Powell as chair, although his removal from the Fed's board of governors seems unlikely. As the court deliberates on this broader issue, the financial community is watchful given potential market impacts, reiterating the importance of central bank autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

