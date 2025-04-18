Left Menu

China's Sow Herd Reaches New Milestone

China's agriculture ministry reports the nation's sow herd stands at 40.39 million heads as of the end of March. This significant figure reflects the country's ongoing efforts in boosting pork production, an essential component of the Chinese diet and economy.

18-04-2025
According to an official statement from China's agriculture ministry, the country's sow herd has reached 40.39 million heads by the end of March. This milestone signifies a robust recovery and continued growth in China's pork production industry.

The increase in the sow herd size highlights China's strategic initiatives to stabilize and strengthen its pork supply chain. This effort is crucial for meeting domestic demand and ensuring food security, given pork's staple status in the Chinese diet.

Industry experts note that maintaining such a large sow herd requires substantial investment and resource management, reflecting China's commitment to solidifying its position as a global leader in agriculture and livestock production.

