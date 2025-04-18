ECB’s Bold Moves: Steering the Eurozone Through Turbulent Times
The European Central Bank has cut interest rates by 25 basis points amid heightened trade tensions and economic uncertainty. Traders are now betting on further rate cuts to stimulate the eurozone economy, which is struggling due to U.S. tariffs and a volatile global market environment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 14:06 IST
The European Central Bank (ECB) sent a strong signal to traders on Thursday, suggesting readiness to implement further interest rate cuts amid escalating trade tensions and economic uncertainty.
The ECB's decision to reduce rates by 25 basis points to 2.25% marks the seventh cut this cycle, reinforcing the eurozone's battles against challenges posed by U.S. tariffs and market instability.
Traders responded sharply, with government bond yields dropping and the euro weakening. ECB Chief Christine Lagarde emphasized the central bank's willingness to act decisively to protect the economy, despite some internal hesitation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.
Trump's Trade Tariffs: A Global Economic Game Changer
Global Markets Rattle as Trump Unveils New Tariffs
Global Markets Stirred as Trump’s Tariffs Shake Investor Confidence
US Imposes Reciprocal Tariffs: A New Era in US-India Trade Relations