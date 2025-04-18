NFL Secures Stake in Assam's Emerging Urea Production Hub

National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL), a state-owned entity, is set to acquire an 18 percent stake, valued at approximately Rs 572 crore, in a proposed joint venture aimed at establishing a new urea plant in Assam.

The regulatory announcements on Friday confirmed the decision of NFL's board to join hands with other nominated companies in forming the Joint Venture Company. This initiative will focus on setting up the Ammonia-Urea Complex Namrup-IV Fertilizer Plant in Assam.

The investment is part of a broader initiative approved by the Union Cabinet last month to increase domestic urea production, particularly in the north-east and other key regions. The joint venture brings together stakeholders including the Assam government, BVFCL, HURL, NFL, and OIL, with an overall capacity of 12.7 lakh tonnes of urea annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)