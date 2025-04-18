Tragedy Strikes at Chhattisgarh Coal Mine
A rockfall during blasting at a coal mine in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district killed one labourer and seriously injured two others. The incident occurred at the Jindal Power Limited's site in Dongamahua village. Authorities have launched an investigation, and the injured are being treated at a local hospital.
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident at an open-cast coal mine in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district claimed the life of one labourer and left two others seriously injured, police reported on Friday.
The incident took place around noon at the Gare Palma coal mine operated by Jindal Power Limited in Dongamahua village. Preliminary reports suggest that a rock launched by a blast struck a mobile shelter vehicle carrying the workers.
The deceased, identified as 24-year-old Ayush Bishnoi from Odisha, died instantly, while Chandrapal Rathiya and Arun Lal Nishad suffered critical injuries. Both are receiving treatment in an ICU at a local hospital. Police have initiated an investigation into the accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- coal mine
- accident
- Chhattisgarh
- Raigarh
- district
- laborers
- blasting
- investigation
- hospital
- rockfall
ALSO READ
Tragic Incident Sparks Controversy in Jalna District
Mild Tremor Shakes Solapur District
Empowering Grassroots: Congress Strengthens District Units
Bomb Threat Hoax Rattles Telangana District Collectorate
Eight persons die after inhaling suspected toxic gas inside a well in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh: Police.