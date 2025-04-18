Tragedy Strikes at Chhattisgarh Coal Mine

A tragic accident at an open-cast coal mine in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district claimed the life of one labourer and left two others seriously injured, police reported on Friday.

The incident took place around noon at the Gare Palma coal mine operated by Jindal Power Limited in Dongamahua village. Preliminary reports suggest that a rock launched by a blast struck a mobile shelter vehicle carrying the workers.

The deceased, identified as 24-year-old Ayush Bishnoi from Odisha, died instantly, while Chandrapal Rathiya and Arun Lal Nishad suffered critical injuries. Both are receiving treatment in an ICU at a local hospital. Police have initiated an investigation into the accident.

