Andhra Pradesh's Massive Rs 11,000 Crore Power Infrastructure Boost

The Andhra Pradesh government has committed Rs 11,000 crore to enhance its power infrastructure through various transmission projects in key regions, focusing on building a robust, future-ready network. State Chief Secretary K Vijayanand emphasized the significance of these projects in maintaining a consistent power supply and integrating renewable energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 18-04-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 19:28 IST
The Andhra Pradesh government announced a substantial investment of Rs 11,000 crore to upgrade its power infrastructure through several transmission projects. This move aims to reinforce the state's power transmission network, ensuring a lasting and efficient energy supply across urban and industrial areas.

State Chief Secretary K Vijayanand led a virtual review meeting to discuss Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO)'s ongoing and upcoming projects in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and YSR Kadapa zones. He confirmed that 18 projects worth Rs 1,095 crore had already been completed.

Additionally, Vijayanand mentioned the strategic use of modern technologies like SCADA to minimize energy losses and enhance grid monitoring. The commitment to 24x7 power supply underscores the government's proactive approach to meeting the region's energy demands.

