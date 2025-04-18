Scandal Strikes: Woman Elopes with Daughter's Father-in-Law

In a surprising turn of events, Mamta, aged 43, has reportedly eloped with Shailendra, who is her daughter's father-in-law. The incident was confirmed by police on Friday.

According to a filed complaint, Mamta absconded with Shailendra, aged 46, taking with her jewelry, cash, and other household valuables. The duo's disappearance has left her husband, Sunil Kumar Singh, a truck driver frequently away for work, in disbelief. He claims to have suspected a growing relationship between his wife and Shailendra over the past year.

Mamta's son, Sachin, has supported his father's claims, noting that his mother often communicated with Shailendra. Law enforcement, led by Dataganj Circle Officer KK Tiwari, is actively searching for Mamta and Shailendra as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)