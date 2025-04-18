Scandal Strikes: Woman Elopes with Daughter's Father-in-Law
Mamta, a 43-year-old woman, allegedly eloped with Shailendra, her daughter's father-in-law, taking valuables from her home. Her husband, often away due to work, suspected their relationship. Police are currently searching for the pair.
- Country:
- India
In a surprising turn of events, Mamta, aged 43, has reportedly eloped with Shailendra, who is her daughter's father-in-law. The incident was confirmed by police on Friday.
According to a filed complaint, Mamta absconded with Shailendra, aged 46, taking with her jewelry, cash, and other household valuables. The duo's disappearance has left her husband, Sunil Kumar Singh, a truck driver frequently away for work, in disbelief. He claims to have suspected a growing relationship between his wife and Shailendra over the past year.
Mamta's son, Sachin, has supported his father's claims, noting that his mother often communicated with Shailendra. Law enforcement, led by Dataganj Circle Officer KK Tiwari, is actively searching for Mamta and Shailendra as the investigation unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
We don't want to hurt anyone's religious feeling: Minority Affairs Minister Rijiju in RS.
Michael B. Jordan Revitalizes 'The Thomas Crown Affair'
Dhoni's Legacy at Chepauk: A Family Affair
Legal Challenges and Legislative Moves: US Domestic Affairs Unveiled
Tragic Love Affair Turns Deadly in Delhi's Gokalpuri