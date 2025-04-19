Tragedy on the Congo River: Boat Accident Claims 148 Lives

A devastating boat accident on the Congo River has claimed 148 lives, according to officials cited by Sky News. The number of fatalities continues to rise as rescue operations proceed.

The tragedy unfolded when a motorised wooden boat caught fire and capsized on Tuesday. Hundreds of passengers still remain unaccounted for, leaving families and officials in a desperate search for survivors.

This incident underscores the inherent dangers and challenges of river transport in the Congo, spotlighting the need for improved safety measures to prevent future tragedies.

