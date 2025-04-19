Global Shipping Industry Adopts Major MLC Amendments to Safeguard Seafarers

In a significant move to bolster the rights, welfare, and working conditions of seafarers across the globe, governments, shipowners, and seafarer representatives have adopted a series of key amendments to the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006 (MLC, 2006). These landmark changes were agreed upon during the Fifth Meeting of the Special Tripartite Committee (STC), held both in-person and virtually in Geneva from April 7–11, 2025.

More than 400 delegates representing the tripartite constituents — governments, shipowners, and seafarers — gathered to address pressing issues affecting maritime workers. The amendments focus on six core themes, aiming to eliminate abuse, improve onboard conditions, and facilitate safer, more humane treatment of seafarers globally.

Key Amendments to the MLC, 2006

The agreed amendments represent a major evolution in global maritime labor standards, addressing both long-standing and emerging issues. Highlights include:

Protection Against Violence and Harassment Onboard For the first time, the MLC explicitly includes provisions to shield seafarers from violence and harassment while working on vessels. This change strengthens the legal framework protecting workers’ dignity and well-being in the maritime industry. Recognition of Seafarers as Key Workers In a historic first for any ILO instrument, the revised MLC formally refers to seafarers as "key workers", acknowledging their vital role in keeping global trade and supply chains functioning — a designation brought into sharp focus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Stronger Rights to Shore Leave The amendments ensure seafarers have the right to shore leave — a crucial component of their health and mental well-being — and call for Member States to align with international practices to facilitate this. Improved Repatriation Procedures Enhanced measures will now facilitate smoother, more humane repatriation processes for seafarers, especially during crises such as pandemics or geopolitical conflicts. Fair Treatment During Maritime Accidents or Criminal Allegations States are urged to implement and respect the IMO/ILO Guidelines on the fair treatment of seafarers following maritime accidents and in situations involving alleged criminal behavior. This marks a step forward in protecting legal and human rights. Up-to-Date Medical Information Onboard Ships will now be expected to carry the latest medical information and guidance to assist designated crew members responsible for medical care, enhancing onboard health and emergency response.

Voices from the Tripartite Partners

Mark Dickinson, Vice-Chairperson of the Seafarers’ group, praised the historic recognition of seafarers as key workers:

“For the first time in any ILO instrument we have a reference to seafarers as key workers in the Code. How seafarers were treated during COVID-19 cannot be forgotten, and we have made sure, as best we can, that it won’t be repeated.”

Tim Springett, Vice-Chairperson of the Shipowners’ group, emphasized the importance of collaboration:

“Together we have been able to deliver some significant improvements to seafarers' rights in collaboration with our partners. The accomplishments of STC prove that – whatever the issue facing our industry – when we come together, we can work it out."

Corinne Vargha, Director of the ILO Department of International Labour Standards and Secretary-General of the STC, noted the effectiveness of tripartite dialogue:

“The STC has demonstrated that tripartite dialogue and multilateralism work and deliver effective solutions to global challenges… the amendments adopted this week will make a positive difference in the daily life of seafarers and shipowners.”

Supporting Resolutions and Future Steps

In addition to the formal amendments, the STC adopted several resolutions to accelerate and support implementation:

Early implementation of key worker recognition , especially via changes to Guideline B2.5.2 of the MLC;

Consistency between the MLC and the IMO’s FAL Convention regarding shore leave;

Extension of the Joint ILO/IMO Tripartite Working Group’s mandate, with a planned meeting to discuss issues related to hours of work and rest.

STC Chairperson Martin Marini emphasized the strong cooperation shown:

“We have achieved tripartite consensus on many key proposals and resolutions. Such a level of engagement from Member States and social partners shows just how much governments are invested in the MLC."

Haakon Storhaug, Government group Vice-Chairperson, added:

“The Government group demonstrated its commitment through active participation in the Committee. It is now time for governments to showcase their individual commitments by considering the adopted amendments and their implementation.”

Next Steps: Approval and Implementation Timeline

The proposed amendments will now be presented to the International Labour Conference (ILC) during its 112th Session, scheduled for 2–13 June 2025. If approved, the amendments are expected to enter into force by December 2027, allowing sufficient time for ratifying countries to adapt their legislation and policies.

A Step Forward for Maritime Labor

The outcome of the Fifth STC meeting reflects a significant milestone in maritime labor law. It reinforces the principles of tripartism, affirms the vital role of seafarers in global trade, and paves the way for safer, fairer, and more humane working conditions aboard the world’s ships.

As the international shipping industry continues to evolve, these amendments mark a meaningful step in ensuring that the welfare of seafarers remains at the heart of global maritime policy.