NCW Probes Murshidabad Violence: A Call for Justice

The Chairperson of the National Commission of Women, Vijaya Rahatkar, spearheaded a delegation to violence-stricken Murshidabad, pledging to convey the demands of the distressed residents to the government. This visit marks an effort to document and address the suffering in the region, acknowledging the inhumanity faced by the populace.

During interactions with the media, Rahatkar expressed profound grief over the plight of victims' families, particularly those of a father and son allegedly killed in protests. "I'm speechless," she remarked, underscoring the depth of loss endured by these communities. The delegation is part of a broader NCW initiative to investigate incidents in West Bengal's troubled zones.

The mission, spanning three days and covering areas like Malda and Murshidabad, is intended to empower women affected by the communal strife. Concurrently, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul highlighted the severity of the situation, pressing for a thorough investigation by the National Investigation Agency to unearth the truth behind the violence.

In parallel, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose also toured a relief camp in Malda, vowing proactive measures to support displaced families in the aftermath of the April 11 protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which led to fatalities and extensive damage, causing a significant exodus to Jharkhand and beyond.

