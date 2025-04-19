Left Menu

Mustafabad Building Collapse Exposes Deep-Rooted Corruption in Delhi's Construction Sector

In the wake of a tragic building collapse in Mustafabad, political leaders decry longstanding corruption in Delhi’s construction industry. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and others call for urgent action and accountability. The incident killed four people, intensifying scrutiny on regulatory failures and possible negligence by municipal authorities.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic collapse of a building in Mustafabad has sparked an outcry over suspected corruption in Delhi's construction sector. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari labeled the incident both 'tragic and alarming,' criticizing the lack of concrete action on unsafe construction over the past 27 years.

Tiwari urged immediate evacuation of the area, stressing the need for structural safety. He alleged rampant corruption in building practices and called for a detailed investigation to hold accountable those connected to unauthorized construction through bribes.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended condolences, vowing strict action against those responsible. Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht criticized municipal authorities for negligence, demanding accountability and highlighting ongoing corruption issues within the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

