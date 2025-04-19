Navigating LaddeGeneral Balance: Governor Malhotra's Insight on India's Financial Resilience

In response to the ongoing global tariff war, Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra has affirmed the central bank's commitment to remaining 'agile and proactive' in policy-making. He highlighted the resilience of India's economy but cautioned against the unpredictable nature of the global market.

While addressing the 24th FIMMDA-PDAI Annual Conference in Bali, Malhotra noted a significant improvement in controlling headline inflation, forecasting it to align with the 4% target by FY26. However, he warned of risks from global uncertainties and weather-related disruptions.

Despite challenges, Malhotra underscored the stability of India's financial markets, especially in sectors such as FX, G-sec, and Money Markets. He also noted improvements in forex market transparency and the regulator's ongoing efforts to curb unauthorized trading practices.

