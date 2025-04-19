Left Menu

Navigating LaddeGeneral Balance: Governor Malhotra's Insight on India's Financial Resilience

Amid global uncertainties, Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasizes the central bank's proactive approach. Despite external challenges, India's economy remains resilient, with a focus on stable financial markets and inflation control. Efforts continue to balance growth targets and address FX market transparency and regulatory concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 14:47 IST
In response to the ongoing global tariff war, Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra has affirmed the central bank's commitment to remaining 'agile and proactive' in policy-making. He highlighted the resilience of India's economy but cautioned against the unpredictable nature of the global market.

While addressing the 24th FIMMDA-PDAI Annual Conference in Bali, Malhotra noted a significant improvement in controlling headline inflation, forecasting it to align with the 4% target by FY26. However, he warned of risks from global uncertainties and weather-related disruptions.

Despite challenges, Malhotra underscored the stability of India's financial markets, especially in sectors such as FX, G-sec, and Money Markets. He also noted improvements in forex market transparency and the regulator's ongoing efforts to curb unauthorized trading practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

