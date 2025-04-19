Delhi CM Calls for Strict Action Over Unsafe Building Collapses

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has called for stringent punishments for officials and builders responsible for violating construction rules, following a deadly building collapse in Mustafabad. She emphasized that all weak constructions should be identified and measures taken to prevent further tragedies.

The Chief Minister expressed her grief over the incident, which claimed four lives, and praised the efforts of agencies like the DDMA, NDRF, and DFS in ongoing rescue operations. Gupta assured that proper medical treatment is being provided to those injured and extended condolences to the victims' families.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra described the collapse as a result of 'criminal ignorance', highlighting the responsibility of both officials and builders. He ensured that unfit nearby buildings have been vacated and emphasized intensive scrutiny in areas known for illegal constructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)