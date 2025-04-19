Weather Extremes: Jammu & Kashmir's Storm Alert, Rajasthan's Scorching Heat, and Monsoon Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning about severe weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir from April 18 to 20, attributed to an active western disturbance. The forecast includes heavy rain, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and gusty winds, prompting authorities to adopt precautionary measures for safeguarding lives and livestock.

Reacting to the advisory, Udhampur's Department of Sheep Husbandry has proactively counseled nomadic groups in the midst of their annual migration. Many nomads, stationed near Narsu, have been advised to delay their ascent into the hills until the harsh weather conditions ease.

Officials from the Sheep Husbandry Department are actively working with nomads to highlight the dangers posed by inclement weather. In addition, teams are conducting health check-ups on migrating livestock to ensure their resilience against environmental challenges. Seven first-aid camps have been set up across Udhampur district to offer veterinary care and support for the migrating communities as authorities closely monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan's Churu faces a dramatic rise in temperatures surpassing 40 degrees Celsius, with the IMD recording 44.2°C. Churu, known for extreme temperatures, battles a heatwave, affecting both residents and wildlife. Locals take precautions to escape the heat, which has caused mirages on scorching roads.

Additionally, the IMD's long-range forecast anticipates above-normal rainfall during India's 2025 southwest monsoon. The forecast, based on climate model initial conditions from April 2025, suggests most parts of India will see higher precipitation except for limited areas such as Northwest and Northeast India.

(With inputs from agencies.)