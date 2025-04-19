Delhi Police Crackdown: Major Cross-Border Drug Syndicate Busted

In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has successfully dismantled a cross-border drug syndicate, resulting in the arrest of ten key operatives involved in a substantial narcotics network extending through Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India. The authorities seized a significant amount of heroin, along with mobile phones and crucial operational data.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Surender Kumar, detailed the operation that culminated in the apprehensions. "We targeted an Afghan drug cartel. Ten operatives are now in custody. This operation, launched in February, preempted a drug delivery in Jal Vihar, Lajpat Nagar." A notable arrest included a Kashmir-based individual found with 1 kilogram of heroin and Rs 165,000. This individual, with a history in drug trade and stone-pelting in Kashmir, indicates the multifaceted nature of the crime.

The investigation uncovered that the illicit funds were partly used for stone-pelting in Kashmir. The syndicate, tracing back to 2005, has connections with infamous drug networks. Kumar disclosed further arrests, including Palvinder Singh from Ludhiana, linked to several drug-related cases. The cartel operated through sophisticated methods, including drone shipments from Pakistan, coordinated by individuals such as Salvinder Singh and Gora. This extensive operation involved various Indian states, with ongoing investigations by national agencies like the NIA and NCB.

