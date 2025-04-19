Iran and U.S. Set Stage for Potential Nuclear Deal Framework

In a significant diplomatic move, Iran and the United States have reached an agreement to initiate expert-level discussions aimed at developing a framework for a potential nuclear deal. This decision follows a second round of indirect negotiations mediated in Rome.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, communicating through an Omani official, held extensive talks that made progress on fundamental principles. While cautious, both sides agreed to proceed with expert meetings scheduled to begin in Oman this week.

The ongoing negotiations come amidst President Donald Trump's stern warnings against Iran's nuclear ambitions. Meanwhile, Washington's ally Israel remains skeptical of the talks, hinting at a possible military response to Iran's nuclear program.

(With inputs from agencies.)