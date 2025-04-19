Tensions Rise as BJP Leader Criticizes Supreme Court's Role
Senior legal figures criticize BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's statements on the Supreme Court's role, highlighting constitutional roles and responsibilities. Dubey accused the top court of overstepping boundaries and inciting conflict, sparking debate over the judiciary's role in the legislative process, especially concerning the Waqf Act.
Senior Advocate Vikas Singh has condemned BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's recent remarks about the Supreme Court as "irresponsible," emphasizing the constitutionally defined roles of each functionary. Singh criticized Dubey's suggestion that the Supreme Court was overstepping its boundaries, asserting that it was inappropriate to make such statements about the President's or the Supreme Court's offices.
Former Supreme Court judge Ashok Kumar Ganguly labeled Dubey's comments as "unfortunate," arguing that the Supreme Court's duty is to protect the Constitution's essence. He reiterated that the Supreme Court's actions strengthen democracy and cautioned that Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar should understand the supremacy of the law.
Dubey claimed that the Supreme Court is inciting religious conflict and suggested that Parliament's role is being undermined. He criticized the judiciary's decision on several matters, including the decriminalization of Article 377, and alleged that the Court is driving the nation towards anarchy. Meanwhile, the government has assured the Court it won't alter significant provisions of the Waqf Act.
