Left Menu

Tensions Rise as BJP Leader Criticizes Supreme Court's Role

Senior legal figures criticize BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's statements on the Supreme Court's role, highlighting constitutional roles and responsibilities. Dubey accused the top court of overstepping boundaries and inciting conflict, sparking debate over the judiciary's role in the legislative process, especially concerning the Waqf Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 21:30 IST
Tensions Rise as BJP Leader Criticizes Supreme Court's Role
Senior Advocate Vikas Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh has condemned BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's recent remarks about the Supreme Court as "irresponsible," emphasizing the constitutionally defined roles of each functionary. Singh criticized Dubey's suggestion that the Supreme Court was overstepping its boundaries, asserting that it was inappropriate to make such statements about the President's or the Supreme Court's offices.

Former Supreme Court judge Ashok Kumar Ganguly labeled Dubey's comments as "unfortunate," arguing that the Supreme Court's duty is to protect the Constitution's essence. He reiterated that the Supreme Court's actions strengthen democracy and cautioned that Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar should understand the supremacy of the law.

Dubey claimed that the Supreme Court is inciting religious conflict and suggested that Parliament's role is being undermined. He criticized the judiciary's decision on several matters, including the decriminalization of Article 377, and alleged that the Court is driving the nation towards anarchy. Meanwhile, the government has assured the Court it won't alter significant provisions of the Waqf Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025