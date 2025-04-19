Bhutan King's Visit Boosts India-Bhutan Trade at Jogighopa Terminal

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk recently assessed the Jogighopa Inland Water Transport (IWT) terminal in India's Bongaigaon district, highlighting its role in Bhutan's international exports. Prime Minister Narendra Modi previously lauded the terminal for enhancing infrastructure and promoting inland waterways.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, alongside Bhutan's Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji, inaugurated the terminal on February 18, 2025. This facility initiated cargo operations from the outset, marking a milestone for India-Bhutan bilateral trade under Modi's Act East policy.

The Jogighopa terminal is strategically located, boosting trade with Bhutan and Bangladesh. It is part of the India-Bangladesh Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade (PIWT&T) and is expected to manage 1.1 million tonnes of cargo annually by 2027. The terminal's comprehensive facilities include an RCC jetty, ELL crane, customs, and immigration offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)