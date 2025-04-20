Left Menu

AMC Revolutionizes Underwater Search with New Robotic System

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has unveiled a robotic device designed for underwater search and rescue, reaching depths of 200 meters. Known as the Deep Trekker ROV, it features both a camera and mechanical grabber for remote-operated tasks during low-visibility and high-stakes operations, enhancing AMC's emergency response capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 10:38 IST
AMC Revolutionizes Underwater Search with New Robotic System
Deep Trekker remote-operated vehicle. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is set to transform underwater search and rescue operations by integrating an advanced robotic device capable of reaching depths up to 200 meters. The new technology, the Deep Trekker remote-operated vehicle (ROV), is equipped with innovative features including a camera and a mechanical grabber, allowing for remotely controlled tasks in challenging conditions.

Demonstrated by a third-party agency, the device utilizes cutting-edge sonar technology to identify and retrieve objects weighing up to 100 kilograms. AMC's Divisional Fire Officer Om Jadeja highlighted the potential of this technology during a field demonstration attended by local first responders. 'With the capability to conduct searches up to 200 meters deep, this equipment is poised to greatly aid our deep search and rescue operations,' Jadeja remarked.

Primed to boost crime investigation efforts, officials anticipate the ROV will play a crucial role in retrieving evidence or bodies from underwater. This development comes as a significant upgrade to existing methods, where divers, often operational at night or under complex conditions, undertake manual searches. The introduction of the ROV represents a strategic leap in enhancing response capabilities through the AMC's ongoing procurement efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025