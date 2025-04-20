AMC Revolutionizes Underwater Search with New Robotic System

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is set to transform underwater search and rescue operations by integrating an advanced robotic device capable of reaching depths up to 200 meters. The new technology, the Deep Trekker remote-operated vehicle (ROV), is equipped with innovative features including a camera and a mechanical grabber, allowing for remotely controlled tasks in challenging conditions.

Demonstrated by a third-party agency, the device utilizes cutting-edge sonar technology to identify and retrieve objects weighing up to 100 kilograms. AMC's Divisional Fire Officer Om Jadeja highlighted the potential of this technology during a field demonstration attended by local first responders. 'With the capability to conduct searches up to 200 meters deep, this equipment is poised to greatly aid our deep search and rescue operations,' Jadeja remarked.

Primed to boost crime investigation efforts, officials anticipate the ROV will play a crucial role in retrieving evidence or bodies from underwater. This development comes as a significant upgrade to existing methods, where divers, often operational at night or under complex conditions, undertake manual searches. The introduction of the ROV represents a strategic leap in enhancing response capabilities through the AMC's ongoing procurement efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)