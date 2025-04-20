Left Menu

Easter Blessings: Leaders Extend Heartfelt Greetings Across Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh leaders, including Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, extended Easter greetings, emphasizing themes of hope and renewal. Easter, marking Jesus' resurrection, is celebrated with various global traditions and falls on the Sunday following the first full moon after the vernal equinox.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu extended his Easter greetings on Sunday, underscoring the holiday's themes of hope and peace. Taking to social media platform X, Naidu expressed his wishes to the Christian community, commemorating Easter as not only the resurrection of Jesus Christ but also a day of renewed aspirations.

Similarly, YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, reached out to Christian communities, highlighting the renewal and hope symbolized by the resurrection. In his message shared on X, the former Chief Minister wished everyone a joyful Easter, filled with the promise of new life.

Globally, Easter is a key event in the Christian calendar, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus, traditionally observed on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the spring equinox. The period marks the remembrance of the Passion of Jesus, culminating in his crucifixion and resurrection, often celebrated with diverse cultural customs worldwide.

