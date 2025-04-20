Naya Raipur Emerges as New IT Hub: A Promise for Chhattisgarh’s Youth

Naya Raipur's ambitions to become a focal point for the IT industry in India are gaining traction. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the Chhattisgarh government has launched initiatives to attract IT companies, fostering employment for the region's youth, including those from marginalized areas.

Square Business Service Private Limited is at the forefront of this transformation, inaugurating a BPO in Naya Raipur, which has already employed over 350 local youths. The company's expansion plans align with the government's vision, aiming to create thousands more jobs in the near future.

As companies like Teleperformance express interest, an IT Tower is being developed to accommodate the influx of business. Recruitment efforts are ongoing, with a focus on engaging students from diverse parts of Chhattisgarh. This initiative suggests a promising future for the state as a premier IT destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)