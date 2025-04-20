Left Menu

Naya Raipur Emerges as New IT Hub: A Promise for Chhattisgarh’s Youth

Naya Raipur is transforming into a burgeoning IT hub, with significant contributions from Square Business Service Private Limited and other companies. This shift is led by the Chhattisgarh government's new industrial policies, and aims to provide substantial employment opportunities for local youth, particularly in historically underserved regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 11:54 IST
Naya Raipur Emerges as New IT Hub: A Promise for Chhattisgarh’s Youth
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Naya Raipur's ambitions to become a focal point for the IT industry in India are gaining traction. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the Chhattisgarh government has launched initiatives to attract IT companies, fostering employment for the region's youth, including those from marginalized areas.

Square Business Service Private Limited is at the forefront of this transformation, inaugurating a BPO in Naya Raipur, which has already employed over 350 local youths. The company's expansion plans align with the government's vision, aiming to create thousands more jobs in the near future.

As companies like Teleperformance express interest, an IT Tower is being developed to accommodate the influx of business. Recruitment efforts are ongoing, with a focus on engaging students from diverse parts of Chhattisgarh. This initiative suggests a promising future for the state as a premier IT destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025