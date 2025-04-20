Thackeray Reunion: Shiv Sena's Emotional Bond Over Political Rifts

Sanjay Raut, a member of parliament for Shiv Sena (UBT), has addressed the speculation surrounding a reunion between political figures and cousins Raj and Uddhav Thackeray. Raut clarified that while emotional discussions are ongoing, no formal alliance has been established yet.

Raut emphasized that the connection between the Thackeray siblings remains intact, suggesting the brothers could decide on an alliance in the interest of Maharashtra. He criticized political factions he claims have fractured the Shiv Sena for their own agendas, labeling them enemies of the state despite their professions of support.

Commenting on this potential political development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his approval. He characterized the possibility of reconciliation between the Thackerays as a positive step, underscoring the benefits of resolving past differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)