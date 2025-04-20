Left Menu

Swift Relief Action: CM Yogi Adityanath's Response to UP's Weather Woes

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed district officials to expedite relief efforts across storm-hit regions. Key priorities include addressing injured individuals' medical needs, assessing crop damage, and improving drainage systems to counter waterlogging. Measures aim to alleviate the impact of the recent adverse weather conditions.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mandated district officials to accelerate relief operations in areas affected by storms, rain, hailstorms, and lightning. He emphasized prompt action regarding life and animal losses, urging officials to survey affected regions and supervise grassroots efforts.

Medical care for the injured was highlighted as a crucial priority, with the Chief Minister directing healthcare facilities to ensure timely treatment. Additionally, local surveys on crop damage have been ordered, with findings to be reported to the state government. Special attention is given to enhance drainage systems in waterlogged areas.

The directives aim to ensure a well-coordinated response, mitigating adverse weather impacts. Earlier, CM Adityanath reassured residents via social media, affirming that public safety remains paramount and detailing actions to address the situation efficiently.

