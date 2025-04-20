Surya Kiran's Sky Spectacle: A Testament to India's Aeronautical Prowess

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team dazzled a large audience at the Namkum Army Ground in Ranchi, with Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth lauding their performance. The air show featured intricate formation flying and vividly showcased the Indian tricolour against the sky, drawing applause from officials and residents alike.

Minister Seth, speaking to ANI, praised the spectacular display, stating, "This air show is a milestone under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's leadership, showcasing India's innovative and self-reliant defence sector. Despite a hailstorm that grounded three aircraft, the remaining performance exemplified India's unyielding spirit."

The prestigious Surya Kiran team, operational since 1996, is one of the few nine-aircraft aerobatics teams worldwide, renowned for its professionalism. The air show was a part of the Indian Air Force's outreach program, aimed at inspiring the youth and promoting awareness about the Armed Forces.

