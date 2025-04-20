Tempo Traveller Collides with Parked IndiGo Aircraft in Bangalore

In an unusual incident at Kempegowda International Airport, a tempo traveller collided with a parked IndiGo aircraft. The incident occurred on a Friday afternoon as the aircraft was undergoing maintenance due to engine trouble.

The vehicle, which was intended for crew transportation, was empty at the time of the impact. Despite the collision, no injuries were reported by airport officials, who confirmed that all safety protocols were adhered to.

Both the airport and airline have assured that an investigation is underway, and they are committed to upholding high safety standards for passengers, partners, and staff members.

(With inputs from agencies.)