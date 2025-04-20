Tempo Traveller Collides with Parked IndiGo Aircraft in Bangalore
A tempo traveller hit a parked IndiGo aircraft undergoing maintenance at Bangalore's Kempegowda Airport. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Authorities ensured all protocols were followed, emphasizing passenger safety. Ongoing investigations by the airline and airport authorities will ensure corrective measures to prevent future incidents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 15:15 IST
- Country:
- India
In an unusual incident at Kempegowda International Airport, a tempo traveller collided with a parked IndiGo aircraft. The incident occurred on a Friday afternoon as the aircraft was undergoing maintenance due to engine trouble.
The vehicle, which was intended for crew transportation, was empty at the time of the impact. Despite the collision, no injuries were reported by airport officials, who confirmed that all safety protocols were adhered to.
Both the airport and airline have assured that an investigation is underway, and they are committed to upholding high safety standards for passengers, partners, and staff members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement