Left Menu

Tempo Traveller Collides with Parked IndiGo Aircraft in Bangalore

A tempo traveller hit a parked IndiGo aircraft undergoing maintenance at Bangalore's Kempegowda Airport. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Authorities ensured all protocols were followed, emphasizing passenger safety. Ongoing investigations by the airline and airport authorities will ensure corrective measures to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 15:15 IST
Tempo Traveller Collides with Parked IndiGo Aircraft in Bangalore
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unusual incident at Kempegowda International Airport, a tempo traveller collided with a parked IndiGo aircraft. The incident occurred on a Friday afternoon as the aircraft was undergoing maintenance due to engine trouble.

The vehicle, which was intended for crew transportation, was empty at the time of the impact. Despite the collision, no injuries were reported by airport officials, who confirmed that all safety protocols were adhered to.

Both the airport and airline have assured that an investigation is underway, and they are committed to upholding high safety standards for passengers, partners, and staff members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025