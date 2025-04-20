Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Boosts Kanpur and Gorakhpur Growth with Major Infrastructure Initiatives

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a metro ride in Kanpur and visited Gorakhpur to inspect significant road projects. He approved Rs 700 crore worth development initiatives and directed robust relief efforts for storm-hit regions. Emphasis was placed on improving infrastructure and mitigating disaster impacts effectively.

Updated: 20-04-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 16:38 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes metro ride from Nayaganj to Rawatpur in Kanpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath embarked on a metro journey from Nayaganj to Rawatpur in Kanpur on Sunday as part of his efforts to inspect various infrastructure enhancements in the state. His visit to Gorakhpur included an assessment of the Herbert Bandha four-lane Road project, which promises to ease traffic and improve transportation.

The Chief Minister approved development projects exceeding Rs 700 crores, signaling a boost in the region's infrastructure. The focus in Gorakhpur remains on extending and fortifying roads alongside constructing new four-lane routes and an overbridge, pivotal for fostering district connectivity and prosperity.

In light of recent storms and natural challenges, CM Adityanath has ordered swift relief initiatives. Officials are tasked to conduct area surveys and manage relief distribution swiftly, especially in incidents causing loss of life or property. Additionally, he emphasized the need for immediate medical care for the injured and directed the prompt assessment of crop damages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

