Honoring a Pioneer: Rajnath Singh Unveils Statue of Cleanliness Crusader Bindeshwar Pathak

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled a statue of Bindeshwar Pathak, founder of Sulabh International, in Lucknow. Singh celebrated Pathak's pivotal role in India's cleanliness movement and his advancement of Gandhi's vision. Pathak's legacy continues to propel government sanitation efforts, with his initiatives earning national and international recognition.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a ceremony held in Lucknow, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Bindeshwar Pathak, the pioneering founder of Sulabh International, by unveiling his statue. Singh extolled Pathak's lasting impact on India's cleanliness movement and his embodiment of Mahatma Gandhi's ideals.

Singh noted, 'Pathak Ji was not just an individual but a movement.' He commended Pathak's transformation of cleanliness into a social mission, establishing Sulabh toilets nationwide as part of his crusade. Both a social reformer and entrepreneur, Singh remarked on Pathak's relentless push to actualize Gandhi's vision.

Recalling a personal anecdote shared by Pathak, Singh highlighted his early experiences that sparked his activism. Singh emphasized Pathak's enduring influence on current government initiatives, remarking that efforts like the Swachh Bharat Mission owe much to Pathak's groundwork. Even after his passing in August 2023, Pathak's legacy in sanitation, human rights, and education continues to inspire and transform communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

