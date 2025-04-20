Left Menu

Nine Held in Seelampur Murder Case: The Unfolding of a Gruesome Crime

Delhi Police have apprehended nine individuals, including minors, linked to the murder of 17-year-old Kunal in Seelampur. The arrests, based on surveillance and local inputs, spotlight the involvement of prominent figures like 'Lady Don' Zikra. The case unfolds as a tale of alleged revenge.

Updated: 20-04-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 18:19 IST
Locals protest in Seelampur Murder Case (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Delhi Police have arrested nine people, including two minors, in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Seelampur. Dubbed 'Lady Don,' the main suspect, Zikra, was apprehended with accomplices Sahil, Zahida, Nafish, Sohaib, Aneesh, Vikas, and two unnamed minors.

Police conducted raids across Delhi-NCR, targeting areas such as Ghaziabad, Meerut, Moradabad, and Amroha. Utilizing technical surveillance and local intelligence, they nabbed the suspects on April 20. Investigations revealed Zikra's involvement along with Sahil and two minors, labeled as 'Children in Conflict with Law,' in plotting the deadly attack on Kunal.

Kunal's stabbing on April 17 spurred immediate police action. Upon reaching the crime scene in J-Block, Seelampur, authorities found that Kunal had been taken to JPC Hospital, where he was declared dead. The police registered a case and launched a multi-team operation, uncovering a possible revenge motive tied to a past incident involving Sahil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

