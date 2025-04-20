Left Menu

Karnataka's Cautious Approach to Caste Census: Aiming for Inclusive Justice

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assured a discerning approach towards the caste census, reinforcing the Congress party’s commitment to justice for all communities. Amid mentions of Rahul Gandhi's push for the Rohith Vemula Act, inclusivity remains a steadfast goal amidst the challenges of caste-based discrimination.

Updated: 20-04-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 18:56 IST
Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Karnataka government is taking a measured stance on the socio-economic survey, or the caste census, as confirmed by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday. Emphasizing a commitment to equitable justice, Shivakumar assured that no impulsive decisions would be made regarding the contentious issue.

Addressing media in Mangaluru, Shivakumar reiterated Congress's commitment to uplifting oppressed communities, despite acknowledging not receiving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's recent letter on the subject. "Our intent is to empower all while ensuring justice across communities without discrimination," he stated, stressing the importance of inclusive development.

Highlighting the prevalence of poverty across varied communities, including Jains, Vokkaligas, and Lingayats, Shivakumar underlined the Congress agenda of delivering widespread justice. Concurrently, Rahul Gandhi advocated for the Rohith Vemula Act, citing persistent caste-based discrimination in education, urging Karnataka to legislate against systemic injustices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

