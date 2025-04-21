Left Menu

LIC Boosts Stake in Bank of Baroda: A Strategic Move

LIC has increased its stake in Bank of Baroda to 7.05% by acquiring an additional 10.45 crore shares from the open market over 1.5 years. The move, finalized between November 20, 2023, and April 16, 2025, marks a nearly 2% rise from its initial 5.03% holding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:40 IST
LIC Boosts Stake in Bank of Baroda: A Strategic Move
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) announced on Monday an increase in its stake in the state-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) to 7.05%.

The life insurance giant has acquired 10.45 crore additional shares through market purchases over the past year and a half, LIC revealed in its regulatory filing.

This acquisition, spanning November 20, 2023, to April 16, 2025, raises LIC's stake from its previous 5.03% in the Mumbai-headquartered bank. Concurrently, Bank of Baroda shares saw a rise, trading at Rs 250.20 on BSE, marking a 3.09% increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025