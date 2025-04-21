LIC Boosts Stake in Bank of Baroda: A Strategic Move
LIC has increased its stake in Bank of Baroda to 7.05% by acquiring an additional 10.45 crore shares from the open market over 1.5 years. The move, finalized between November 20, 2023, and April 16, 2025, marks a nearly 2% rise from its initial 5.03% holding.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:40 IST
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) announced on Monday an increase in its stake in the state-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) to 7.05%.
The life insurance giant has acquired 10.45 crore additional shares through market purchases over the past year and a half, LIC revealed in its regulatory filing.
This acquisition, spanning November 20, 2023, to April 16, 2025, raises LIC's stake from its previous 5.03% in the Mumbai-headquartered bank. Concurrently, Bank of Baroda shares saw a rise, trading at Rs 250.20 on BSE, marking a 3.09% increase.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement