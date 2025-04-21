LIC Boosts Stake in Bank of Baroda: A Strategic Move

In a strategic move, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) announced on Monday an increase in its stake in the state-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) to 7.05%.

The life insurance giant has acquired 10.45 crore additional shares through market purchases over the past year and a half, LIC revealed in its regulatory filing.

This acquisition, spanning November 20, 2023, to April 16, 2025, raises LIC's stake from its previous 5.03% in the Mumbai-headquartered bank. Concurrently, Bank of Baroda shares saw a rise, trading at Rs 250.20 on BSE, marking a 3.09% increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)