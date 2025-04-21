BJP Sparks Controversy Over Rahul Gandhi’s EC Remarks in Boston

BJP leaders launched strong criticisms against Rahul Gandhi after his assertions in Boston alleging that India's Election Commission (EC) is compromised. Siddharth Nath Singh, a BJP leader, referenced historical episodes involving former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi to substantiate his charges against the Congress Party.

Singh contended that Indira Gandhi's actions during the 1971 elections and Rajiv Gandhi's election processes in 1991 showcased a pattern of democratic compromises. He accused Gandhi of repeating his grandmother's mistakes by tarnishing India's image on a global platform. Tensions escalated when BJP leaders also scrutinized Congress's role in communal clashes in Murshidabad, emphasizing their appeasement politics.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Kumar Nishad and BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill echoed similar sentiments, claiming Rahul Gandhi's comments demonstrated a lack of respect for India's institutions. They disparaged his allegations regarding electoral irregularities, defending the EC's independence, and criticized him for allegedly defaming Indian democracy to mask his failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)