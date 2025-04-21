Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Wedding: Two Dead After Village Feud Erupts in Gunfire

An unresolved village dispute led to a tragic wedding shooting in Laharpa village, Bhojpur district, killing two and injuring five. The incident occurred as a result of a disagreement over the groom's car. Authorities are investigating the case and promise swift justice for the bereaved families.

  • India

A wedding celebration in Laharpa village, Bhojpur district, turned tragic late Sunday night as a dispute over the groom's car led to indiscriminate firing, resulting in two deaths and five injuries.

Lavkush Kumar, 23, and Rahul Kumar, 22, both from Laharpa, lost their lives. Among the injured are Pankaj Kumar, 30, from Laharpa, as well as Appu Kumar, 18, and Akshay Kushwaha, 20, from Bhuluni. All victims are being treated at Ara Sadar Hospital.

Eyewitness and survivor Pankaj Kumar recounted the ordeal, indicating a long-standing feud escalated into violence. The police have launched an investigation, promising swift arrests and justice for the deceased and injured. The incident has left the local community in fear.

