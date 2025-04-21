Tragedy Strikes Wedding: Two Dead After Village Feud Erupts in Gunfire

A wedding celebration in Laharpa village, Bhojpur district, turned tragic late Sunday night as a dispute over the groom's car led to indiscriminate firing, resulting in two deaths and five injuries.

Lavkush Kumar, 23, and Rahul Kumar, 22, both from Laharpa, lost their lives. Among the injured are Pankaj Kumar, 30, from Laharpa, as well as Appu Kumar, 18, and Akshay Kushwaha, 20, from Bhuluni. All victims are being treated at Ara Sadar Hospital.

Eyewitness and survivor Pankaj Kumar recounted the ordeal, indicating a long-standing feud escalated into violence. The police have launched an investigation, promising swift arrests and justice for the deceased and injured. The incident has left the local community in fear.

(With inputs from agencies.)