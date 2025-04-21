Left Menu

Global Mourning and Reflection: Pope Francis' Legacy of Compassion

Cardinal Oswald Gracias and other religious leaders mourn the passing of Pope Francis, emphasizing his lifelong dedication to promoting peace, compassion, and care for the poor. As preparations for his funeral begin, reflections on his legacy highlight his focus on mercy, humanity, and the rights of migrants.

Former Archbishop of Bombay, Cardinal Oswald Gracias, expressed deep sorrow on Monday over the passing of Pope Francis, a leader renowned for his unwavering commitment to peace, compassion, and advocacy for the poor. In an interview with ANI, Cardinal Gracias remembered Pope Francis as a devoted leader who focused on serving humanity.

Pope Francis consistently championed issues such as migration and environmental care, urging both the Church and world leaders to prioritize these concerns. As the cardinals convene in Rome to plan his final rites, Cardinal Gracias announced his plans to attend in the coming days, emphasizing the significance of the procedures leading up to the funeral.

Similar sentiments resounded globally, including from Major Archbishop Emeritus George Alencherry, who mourned the pontiff's death and acknowledged the worldwide sense of loss. Pope Francis's life motto was 'mercy,' reflecting his compassion for those in need, earning him the title 'Pope of Mercy.' Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, he leaves behind a legacy of profound devotion to humanity.

