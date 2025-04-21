Muthoot Finance Announces Significant Dividend, Appoints Independent Director

On Monday, Muthoot Finance revealed that its board has sanctioned an interim dividend of Rs 26 per share, preceding their quarterly reports for Q4 of FY25.

The board authorized a 260 per cent interim dividend based on a face value of Rs 10 per share for the fiscal year 2024-25, as stated in a regulatory filing by Muthoot Finance.

In addition, the board proposed enhancing its borrowing capacity to Rs 2 lakh crore and appointed George Joseph as an independent director, pending shareholder approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)