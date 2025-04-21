Muthoot Finance Announces Significant Dividend, Appoints Independent Director
Muthoot Finance's board approved an interim dividend of Rs 26 per share for FY25. The board also recommended increasing its borrowing limit to Rs 2 lakh crore. Additionally, George Joseph has been appointed as an independent director. All proposals await shareholder approval.
On Monday, Muthoot Finance revealed that its board has sanctioned an interim dividend of Rs 26 per share, preceding their quarterly reports for Q4 of FY25.
The board authorized a 260 per cent interim dividend based on a face value of Rs 10 per share for the fiscal year 2024-25, as stated in a regulatory filing by Muthoot Finance.
In addition, the board proposed enhancing its borrowing capacity to Rs 2 lakh crore and appointed George Joseph as an independent director, pending shareholder approval.
