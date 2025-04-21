Supreme Court Reminds Advocate: No Green Light Needed for Contempt Petition Against BJP MP

The Supreme Court of India, addressing an advocate on Monday, clarified that its approval is not necessary for filing a contempt petition against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. This development comes in the wake of Dubey's recent incendiary comments against the judiciary and Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna.

Presiding over the matter, a bench consisting of Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih emphasized that permission from the court is not a prerequisite for filing. According to legal protocol, consent from the Attorney General is mandatory in such cases.

Dubey faced backlash following his remarks that the Supreme Court is leading the nation towards anarchy, and accusations that Chief Justice Khanna is accountable for civil unrest. The legal community, including advocates Anas Tanwir and Shiv Kumar Tripathi, has reacted strongly, calling for contempt proceedings. Controversy deepened with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's public criticism of the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)