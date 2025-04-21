Honoring a Hero: General Dwivedi's Tribute to a Fallen Comrade

In an emotional tribute, General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff, honored the memory of Naib Subedar Baldev Singh, a brave soldier of the 18th Battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles. Singh made the ultimate sacrifice while stationed at the daunting Kumar Post on the Siachen Glacier.

The poignant wreath-laying ceremony took place at Shraddhanjali Sthal, Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt, where General Dwivedi personally paid his respects to Singh, who was not just a subordinate but a comrade. This ceremonial farewell underscored the profound personal connection between the two soldiers.

Enlisted in 2002, Singh joined during Operation Rakshak. His exemplary service in Delta Company caught the eye of then CO, General Dwivedi, who mentored him for specialist duties. Singh's tragic passing on April 20 has left the Army community mourning, but his legacy of dedication remains an inspiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)