Supreme Court Shields YouTuber Amid 'India's Got Latent' Controversy

The Supreme Court of India extended interim protection for YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia amid ongoing controversy over remarks made on 'India's Got Latent'. The court noted investigation completion by Maharashtra police, while also hearing NGO concerns on disability rights in online content regulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:45 IST
YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia (Photo: Instagram/@ranveerallahabadia). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant ruling on Monday, the Supreme Court of India extended its interim protection from arrest to YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia. The legal proceedings involve controversial remarks he made on an episode of the show 'India's Got Latent'. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh confirmed the conclusion of the investigation by the Maharashtra police, with a chargesheet expected soon.

The apex court requested Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to clarify if the Assam police requires further investigation against Allahabadia. Hearings for his plea to cancel or transfer an FIR from Mumbai to Guwahati have been slated for April 28.

Concurrently, the Cure SMA Foundation of India petitioned the Supreme Court to incorporate provisions for protecting disabled persons in the proposed regulatory framework for online content. This comes in light of alleged insensitive remarks by comedian Samay Raina on the show. The Supreme Court urged the NGO to file a separate writ petition, presenting evidence against Raina.

Previously, the court had reprimanded Allahabadia for inappropriate comments, labeling them as 'dirty and perverted'. It questioned the Centre on actions against obscene content on social media, seeking input from top legal officials.

On February 11, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced an FIR filed by Guwahati Police against several YouTubers, including Allahabadia, for promoting obscenity and vulgar discussions. They face charges both in Mumbai and Guwahati.

(With inputs from agencies.)

