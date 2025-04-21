EaseMyTrip: A Journey of Integrity and Innovation

In a sector often dominated by foreign venture capital and flashy advertising, EaseMyTrip's story stands out. Founded by three brothers from Delhi, the platform was built without external funding, maintaining a clear focus on the Indian consumer. Emphasizing straightforwardness over vanity metrics, EaseMyTrip emerged as a trailblazer in the travel industry.

From its inception in 2008 by the Pitti brothers, even operating in unpretentious conditions, their goal remained simple: facilitate effortless travel for everyday Indians. Transitioning from a B2B model to a comprehensive B2C travel offering, EaseMyTrip stayed true to its roots, avoiding the pull of external investors and buzzwords.

Despite industry trends, EaseMyTrip maintained its focus, offering transparent pricing by eliminating convenience fees on flight bookings. This strategy not only set them apart from competitors but also built a loyal customer base. Notably, during the COVID-19 pandemic, they earned consumer trust through prompt refunds and clear communication. This commitment led to significant achievements, including a record EBITDA and continued expansion—all while staying proudly bootstrapped.

(With inputs from agencies.)